National

NEWS

SA driving licences are being printed again

The transport department has not disclosed how long it will take to address the backlog

26 January 2022 - 15:48 Denis Droppa
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula at Grasmere Toll Plaza in Johannesburg, January 18 2022. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula at Grasmere Toll Plaza in Johannesburg, January 18 2022. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that the driver’s licence card printing machine is back in operation.

“Hallelujah. The staff is pulling day and night shift to ensure your licenses are made and delivered,” Mbalula said on Wednesday morning. He was speaking in a Twitter video post from the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) facility he visited the day before, standing in front of the newly repaired machine while it printed licence cards.

It is the only machine able to print the cards and was sent to Germany for repairs after breaking down in November.

The 20-year old printer was initially expected to be back in service in March, and its earlier-than-expected repair will help alleviate the backlog in issuing licences

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said that the backlog in issuing licences was between 400,000 and 500,000 since the machine broke down.

The transport department did not disclose how long it would take to address the backlog.

In August, Mbalula extended the grace period for the renewal of expired driving licences to March 31, due to a huge backlog caused by the closure of driving licence-testing centres (DLTCs) due to Covid-19, faulty equipment and systems, and corruption where officials sold online block bookings for bribes.

Last week Mbalula announced that processes to digitise driving licence renewal procedures were in the pipeline and would result in a paperless process. This will include online eye-testing for drivers’ licences, where the eye test result will be automatically uploaded and linked to the user application.

Mbalula also recently confirmed that the government was considering a new smart driving licence card, which was still awaiting cabinet approval.

Online eye tests to be part of major licensing system revamp

High-tech measures will improve service delivery to motorists from next month, transport minister Fikile Mbalula says
Life
1 week ago

With festive road deaths up 14%, Fikile Mbalula to appeal Aarto ruling

Transport minister says points-demerit system will be important in changing motorist behaviour
National
1 week ago

Government should concede defeat on Aarto, AA says

The AA has welcomed the judgment halting the Aarto Act, which was ‘about revenue instead of road safety’
National
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Mantashe warns of ‘loud’ anti-development ...
National
2.
SIU probe only scratches the surface of SA’s ...
National
3.
Hawks arrest Absa employee for alleged theft ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa right to insist on feasibility of basic ...
National
5.
Clanwilliam Dam delays put R2bn of investment on ...
National

Related Articles

Dangerous roads and poor safety equipment put gig-economy drivers at risk

World

Road safety entity digs in heels over driver’s licence renewals

National

Expired licences: drivers get relief from insurers

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.