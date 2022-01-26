SA driving licences are being printed again

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has announced that the driver’s licence card printing machine is back in operation.

“Hallelujah. The staff is pulling day and night shift to ensure your licenses are made and delivered,” Mbalula said on Wednesday morning. He was speaking in a Twitter video post from the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) facility he visited the day before, standing in front of the newly repaired machine while it printed licence cards.

It is the only machine able to print the cards and was sent to Germany for repairs after breaking down in November.

The 20-year old printer was initially expected to be back in service in March, and its earlier-than-expected repair will help alleviate the backlog in issuing licences