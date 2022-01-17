Vehicle licence discs can now be renewed at Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay has introduced an in-store vehicle licence disc renewal service.

Payments can be done at Pick n Pay Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Clothing stores, Liquor stores, Market stores and Express stores.

Pick n Pay says this will allow customers to skip queues at traffic departments and post offices, and instead pay in-store at a till point. Outstanding fines that could be blocking disc renewal can be made in the same payment.

Customers who register on the Pick n Pay system will also be sent renewal notifications to remind them before their current disc expires, and receive their vehicle licence disc via courier within 10 business days.

How it works

Register with your cellphone number at a till in-store or register on the Pick n Pay Licence Disc Online Renewal Portal here; set up your profile and your payment on the portal and opt to pay in a Pick n Pay store; pay in-store at the till by providing your cellphone number as the payment reference.

It costs R345 for a licence disc renewal admin fee and a delivery fee of R99.

The payment amount provided on the portal will be linked to your mobile number, which you can provide as a reference when making payment in-store.