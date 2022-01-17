CARTOON: Not Mr Fix-It Mbalula

Market data including bonds and forward rates
The president has maintained a steely and unforgivable silence on recent events
Public works minister's call follows fire that destroyed parts of the parliamentary precinct set to cost over R220m to fix
Cyril Ramaphosa’s opponents emboldened by attack on judiciary with president wary of taking action
Trevor Milton tells judge access to the evidence is necessary to refute claims that he misled investors
Poultry producers such as Astral will feel the pinch as maize prices surge
Billions of dollars have flowed into companies working to change ‘eVTOLs’ from a gimmick to a standard mode of transportation
Netanyahu is understood to be in talks with state attorney-general’s office to plead guilty to reduced charges and convert any jail time to community service
Sierra Leone’s Alhaji Kamara snatches a 95th-minute goal as keeper Badra Ali Sangare loses control of the ball
Visa and vaccine debacle should highlight limits on use of draconian border controls at this stage of pandemic
