Back to square one on road safety efforts after Aarto ruling Brakes put on the system the government hopes will reduce road accidents and Road Accident Fund claims

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s plan for a nationwide demerit system for errant drivers was dealt a blow in the high court on Thursday when two laws were found unconstitutional.

The decision is set to affect Johannesburg and Tshwane, the only cities where the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto Act) is in force...