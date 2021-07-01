Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zuma’s lesser charge

01 July 2021 - 14:53
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo: SUNDAY TIMES/ALON SKUY
Former president Jacob Zuma. File photo: SUNDAY TIMES/ALON SKUY

While the average South African might see the sentencing of Jacob Zuma to imprisonment as a triumph of the rule of law, I have a suspicion we are being led by the nose into another political pantomime.

It is unlikely that Zuma will spend more than six months actually locked up, so from the perspective of a career criminal this must be the deal of the decade. Who wouldn’t trade a few months banged up in exchange for being able to stay shtum about where the loot is?

While inside, Zuma will polish his political halo and don the Mandela mantle so he can emerge as the people's hero who bravely fought his oppressors and is ready for another chance to play Robin(g) Hood.

If the judiciary had any mettle they would bring him before a criminal court to answer the raft of charges laid out before the Zondo commission. He would have the right to silence, of course, but there is enough evidence for any reasonable court to put him away for at least a few years, rather than a few months.

Bernard Benson, Parklands

Police will arrest Zuma if he does not comply, Cele confirms

The police minister was reacting to the Constitutional Court judgment that found the former president guilty of contempt of court
National
2 days ago

Jacob Zuma has until Sunday to hand himself over for 15-month jail term

The Constitutional Court has found Zuma guilty of contempt for defying an order to appear before the state capture inquiry
National
2 days ago

Zuma launches blistering attack on the judiciary

Former president pens a statement denouncing Constitutional Court jail ruling and calls Zondo commission a ‘slaughterhouse’
National
15 hours ago
