JAIL SENTENCE
Zuma countdown begins as security agencies assess threats
Supporters are expected to descend on Nkandla in the lead-up to Sunday
01 July 2021 - 05:10
Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to voluntarily surrender to police to start serving a 15-month jail sentence.
That is the word from state security agencies, which have done an initial threat assessment on the potential for civil unrest following the Constitutional Court judgment on Tuesday, which found Zuma guilty of being in contempt of an order for him to testify before the state capture inquiry...
