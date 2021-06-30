Opinion

CARTOON: The new Zuma tsunami

30 June 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Wednesday, June 30 2021
Wednesday, June 30 2021

Jacob Zuma found guilty of contempt of court and receives 15-month jail term

The former president has consistently refused to appear before Zondo commission despite summons being issued
National
18 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Recalcitrant and abusive Zuma had to be stopped

Like anyone else who holds the courts in contempt, there is a penalty to be paid
Opinion
10 hours ago

Jacob Zuma has until Sunday to hand himself over for 15-month jail term

The Constitutional Court has found Zuma guilty of contempt for defying an order to appear before the state capture inquiry
National
17 hours ago

LIVE: Reaction to Jacob Zuma’s prison sentence

The full bench heard arguments from the state capture inquiry in March after the former president refused to testify before it
National
17 hours ago

Police will arrest Zuma if he does not comply, Cele confirms

The police minister was reacting to the Constitutional Court judgment that found the former president guilty of contempt of court
National
16 hours ago

Zuma verdict shows no-one is above the law, says Zondo commission

Commission hails 15-month jail term handed down to former president for failing to obey a court order compelling him to appear before state capture ...
National
9 hours ago
Tuesday, June 29 2021
Tuesday, June 29 2021
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Government message to workers hit by ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
WARREN GOLDSTEIN: Our leaders prove immune to ...
Opinion
3.
Mozambique matters to an SA gas market heading ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Recalcitrant and abusive Zuma had to ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Ivermectin is a proven treatment for Covid-19, so ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.