National Focus shifts to Nkandla as Zuma forces vow 'resistance campaign' Whereabouts of former president are unknown, with his family issuing contradictory statements

Following the Constitutional Court’s momentous judgment on Tuesday in which former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, Zuma supporters are on their way to his homestead at Nkandla to plan their “resistance campaign”.

In a scathing judgment, Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court for failing to adhere to an order that he appear before the Zondo commission on state capture. He had attacked the integrity of the judiciary through his utterances, said the court. Given his “recalcitrance” and “egregious” behaviour, it was compelled to deprive him of his freedom...