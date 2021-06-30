Focus shifts to Nkandla as Zuma forces vow ‘resistance campaign’
Whereabouts of former president are unknown, with his family issuing contradictory statements
30 June 2021 - 05:10
Following the Constitutional Court’s momentous judgment on Tuesday in which former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment, Zuma supporters are on their way to his homestead at Nkandla to plan their “resistance campaign”.
In a scathing judgment, Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court for failing to adhere to an order that he appear before the Zondo commission on state capture. He had attacked the integrity of the judiciary through his utterances, said the court. Given his “recalcitrance” and “egregious” behaviour, it was compelled to deprive him of his freedom...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now