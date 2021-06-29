National Police will arrest Zuma if he does not comply, Cele confirms The police minister was reacting to the Constitutional Court judgment that found the former president guilty of contempt of court BL PREMIUM

Police minister Bheki Cele has noted the Constitutional Court judgment on former president Jacob Zuma and committed to upholding the rule of law.

Cele spoke during an interministerial briefing on the government’s response to Covid-19 shortly after SA’s apex court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail for defying an order of the court to testify at the state capture inquiry. ..