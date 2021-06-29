Police will arrest Zuma if he does not comply, Cele confirms
The police minister was reacting to the Constitutional Court judgment that found the former president guilty of contempt of court
29 June 2021 - 12:56
Police minister Bheki Cele has noted the Constitutional Court judgment on former president Jacob Zuma and committed to upholding the rule of law.
Cele spoke during an interministerial briefing on the government’s response to Covid-19 shortly after SA’s apex court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in jail for defying an order of the court to testify at the state capture inquiry. ..
