Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff’s proposed legal settlement gets green light

But Hamilton, which is representing some of the affected parties, has rejected the settlement as unfair

01 July 2021 - 14:44 Andries Mahlangu
Steinhoff International said on Thursday that a Dutch court has rejected an appeal made by Dublin-based Hamilton seeking to block its proposed global litigation settlement.

The embattled SA retailer has set aside €943m (about R16bn) to be shared among all the claimants after a crash in the value of its shares following the accounting scandal late in 2017.

But Hamilton, which is representing some of the affected parties, has rejected the settlement as unfair and was pursuing R14bn in claims against Steinhoff.

In total, the company faces more than 100 legal claims to the tune about R130bn.

But on Thursday, Steinhoff reiterated that it would continue its defence against any attempt to disrupt the proposed global litigation settlement.

The shares rose 5% to R1.99 in midday trade on the JSE, in its biggest one-day gain in a month, to give Steinhoff a market valuation of R8.5bn. Before the accounting scandal in 2017, the share price was more than R200bn.

Steinhoff has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with the primary listing on the JSE.

MahlanguA@businesslive.co.za

