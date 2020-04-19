LETTER: Funerals a problem during Covid-19 lockdown

How is it that the government is still allowing up to 50 people to attend funerals during the Covid-19 lockdown, especially now that it has been proven that such gatherings are assisting the spread of the virus countrywide?

One infected person can infect the rest of those attending as they are in proximity and spend hours together, not to mention the “comforting hugs”.

As for social distancing, it’s a joke. It is clear that this is not working, especially in the townships.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an e-mail with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by e-mail to busday@bdfm.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.