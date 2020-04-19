Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Funerals a problem during Covid-19 lockdown

19 April 2020 - 20:57
Picture: 123RF
How is it that the government is still allowing up to 50 people to attend funerals during the Covid-19 lockdown, especially now that it has been proven that such gatherings are assisting the spread of the virus countrywide?

One infected person can infect the rest of those attending as they are in proximity and spend hours together, not to mention the “comforting hugs”. 

As for social distancing, it’s a joke. It is clear that this is not working, especially in the townships.

Jean Michel Bouvier
Bryanston

LETTER: Compared to the US, SA is a Covid-19 rockstar

In the Trump vs Ramaphosa style of crisis leadership, Ramaphosa wins hands down
Opinion
3 days ago

LETTER: Lethal virus shows it’s time for change

With lifestyle diseases adding to the risk posed by Covid-19, what we eat should become more important
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Risk of restarting classes

School system is breeding ground for the coronavirus and children could take the virus back into households
Opinion
1 hour ago

DEAN MACPHERSON: Covid-19 lockdown has an autocratic leaning

So many people prepared, or even keen, to be told what to do while having their rights trampled on from on high, is very disconcerting
Opinion
1 week ago

LETTER: Why block Covid-19 test?

SA’s Medicines Control Council should approve China’s combined antibody test
Opinion
2 weeks ago

