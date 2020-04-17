Alcohol is ‘not an essential’, says Cyril Ramaphosa

In the letter Ramaphosa denied the request, saying that the ban on alcohol sales is in line with the government’s measures to address the pandemic. The State Attorney said Ramaphosa, his cabinet and the National Command Council (NCC) on Covid-19 met this week to “consider the economic implications of the continued lockdown on SA”, including on township-based shebeens and taverns.

“During the discussions held this week, the NCC, the cabinet and the president carefully considered inputs from all relevant sectors and experts in fields, including financial, social, economic, scientific and medical. Having done so, the decision was taken not to ease the restrictions on the sale of alcohol during the lockdown,” the letter read.

It also said: “The sale of alcohol is self-evidently not an essential service. On this basis alone, it was considered that the sale of alcohol should not be permitted. The sale and consumption of alcohol also has proven links to an increase in violent crime, motor vehicle accidents, medical emergencies and results in full emergency rooms and hospitals.

“In the face of a pandemic such as Covid-19, the experience of the rest of the world has shown us that hospitals need to be prepared to receive and treat vast numbers of Covid-19 patients and to quarantine them from non-infected patients.

“Prohibiting the sale of alcohol is also aimed at ensuring compliance with the lockdown regulations, social-distancing protocols and proper hygiene practices by reducing or eliminating the number of intoxicated people, in light of the experience of non-compliance by intoxicated people in general.”

The letter also said that in the absence of a lockdown, the worst effects of the spread of Covid-19 are likely to be felt in those very sectors of society that the forum claims to represent — those who live in the poorest conditions, without access to sufficient resources — the most vulnerable in society. “The lockdown is aimed at preventing Covid-19 from ravaging those sectors of our society.

We further note your clients’ concerns in relation to the economic impact of the lockdown on your clients’ businesses. However, the economic impact of the lockdown is not felt only by your clients but by all industries that have been forced to close down for the duration of the lockdown. This is a regrettable, but inevitable, consequence of a lockdown.”

We hope that before approaching the courts, your clients will consider the global effect of this pandemic, particularly in densely populated areas and the potentially devastating consequences it could have in a country such as SA in the absence of a lockdown — and therefore to understand the approach that the government has chosen in these difficult and unprecedented circumstances to protect all South Africans.”