Wine industry puts cost of ban on exports at R650m so far

SA’s wine industry, a main economic driver contributing R38bn to the fiscus, is confused and frustrated after the government reversed a decision to allow exports during the lockdown period.

Earlier in April the government updated regulations to permit the transport of wines and fresh produce through seaports and airports for export. The updated regulations meant that the industry, which supports 300,000 jobs, would be allowed to export all finished wine — bottled and boxed.

However, regulations issued last week, after the initial 21-day lockdown period meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus was extended by two weeks, state that the transport of alcohol is strictly prohibited for the duration of the lockdown and only wine already at ports will be cleared for export.

“The only alcohol that is allowed to be transported is that used for commercial purposes — sanitisers. Liquor that you drink is not allowed to be exported in the same way that it is not allowed to be sold,” co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said.