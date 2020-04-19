Amcu’s legal battle for mineworkers’ Covid-19 protection to start on Monday

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says it is taking mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe to court to compel him to ensure the safety and health of mineworkers as they return to the mines that employ them.

Last week Mantashe announced that mines in SA will restart production at half their capacity and gradually ramp up under strictly controlled conditions with the expectation of reaching full production late in May.

The amendments announced in terms of mining legislation loosened up some of the stringent regulations that were put in place from the beginning of the lockdown, which has been in place since late March.

A letter of demand from the union was sent to Mantashe on Thursday. In it, Amcu asked Mantashe to declare Covid-19 a health hazard in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act and to announce measures that will ensure the health and safety of mineworkers. It also asked that the chief inspector of mines issue guidelines for Covid-19 and direct all employers to prepare and implement codes of practice in line with the guidelines.