Economy

‘Social fabric’ might suffer if SA extends lockdown further

‘We don’t have the capacity to absorb the kind of job losses that could result,’ Investec’s Fani Titi warns

17 April 2020 - 17:12 Roxanne Henderson
Fani Titi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Fani Titi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

It’s not only the economy at stake: SA society is also at risk if the government extends a five-week lockdown without allowing more industries to get back to work.

That’s the view of Investec Group CEO Fani Titi and the head of the company’s SA banking unit, Richard Wainwright, who is also the chair of local industry body, the Banking Association SA.

“We don’t have the capacity to absorb the kind of job losses that could result,” Titi said via a video conference call. “We would see significant damage to the economy, but also to the social fabric.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration has to balance restarting an already moribund economy with avoiding a surge in Covid-19 infections that the nation’s crippled public healthcare system can ill afford.

Absa publishes coal-funding policy

The bank is responding to calls for greater disclosure around lending to the fossil-fuels industry
Companies
1 day ago

SA’s banks have enough to cope with economic shock of lockdowns

South African banks will see a short-term surge in bad loans but will rebound, asset manager Ninety One says of virus panic
Companies
21 hours ago

BRIAN KANTOR: State must raise emergency funds it intends to spend as cheaply as possible

Borrowing should be at the short end of the bond market at interest rates close to zero
Opinion
1 day ago

BRIAN KANTOR: Central banks are rightly seizing the Covid-19 moment

What would SA’s GDP have been without the coronavirus, compared to its likely figure well into 2021?
Opinion
3 days ago

State to back banks' risky lending

This is similar to the schemes governments in other countries such as the UK have put in place
Business
5 days ago

“They’re going to have to select types of businesses and industries where it is practical to start lifting the lockdown restrictions,” said Wainwright. “But at the same time protecting people whether it is through social distancing or screening technology.”

Banks are in talks with the government and regulators over a loan-guarantee programme largely aimed at keeping small business running, Wainwright said. Banks would have to share some of the risk because the government doesn’t have the fiscal room, he said. Lenders can use their infrastructure to feed that stimulus into the economy.

“We are far advanced in our discussions so we are hoping for a good outcome in the not-too-distant future,” Wainwright said. Investec is also in talks with the JSE to find ways of easing access to the equity market for capital raisings that often get bogged down in complex regulation.

The government will have to harness the private sector to ensure there are broader support measures, Titi said.

“Relief efforts that are private-sector and public-sector based, given the state of our fiscus is constrained, is what we have to work on now as we move into the next phase of the crisis.” 

