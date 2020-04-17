‘Social fabric’ might suffer if SA extends lockdown further

It’s not only the economy at stake: SA society is also at risk if the government extends a five-week lockdown without allowing more industries to get back to work.

That’s the view of Investec Group CEO Fani Titi and the head of the company’s SA banking unit, Richard Wainwright, who is also the chair of local industry body, the Banking Association SA.

“We don’t have the capacity to absorb the kind of job losses that could result,” Titi said via a video conference call. “We would see significant damage to the economy, but also to the social fabric.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration has to balance restarting an already moribund economy with avoiding a surge in Covid-19 infections that the nation’s crippled public healthcare system can ill afford.