LETTER: Do we want a Zumastan?

A popular narrative excusing people from demonstrations against Jacob Zuma is that "the whites were thin on the ground in protesting against apartheid and Marikana, etc". What has this got to do with Zuma? Do these slackers have no agency of their own and are they completely at the [mercy] of white people? If whites march, does that mean blacks cannot take independent decisions to march too?

Yes, initially there was a majority of white people in anti-Zuma demonstrations, but today blacks are in the majority. So are these slackers saying all of those blacks in the marches are house slaves? That is just shorthand for do-nothing victimhood again.

The only question these people need to answer is: do they want what the Zumastan will be? Zuma has nothing to do with black empowerment or inclusive growth; Zuma believes in nothing (neither communism nor capitalism) except his own survival. Following his actions, there will be no growth for it to be inclusive — Zumastan will bring merely intensified conflict over a static cake.

Many of the people who use this narrative are black economic empowerment appointees or public servants. I suggest they use the many concessions open to them to build businesses and show they can do it. Fortune 500 companies change all the time, which shows that nowhere is monopoly capital set in stone.

You too can aspire to it if you want to get off your backside – and nobody else is to blame if you don’t. In 10 years’ time, when Zumastan is fully established, whites will be an even smaller minority. Will we still be saying we could not have done anything because we were at their mercy?

Steve ConoSandton