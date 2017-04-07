Opinion / Letters

LETTER: It’s up to ANC members

07 April 2017 - 05:29 AM
Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN
Image: Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN

SA still needs the ANC. President Jacob Zuma is sitting on it, with his knee on its belly and his hands on its throat, choking and suffocating it to death. ANC MPs who voted for a motion of no confidence initiated and driven by the opposition would be shooting the ANC to death and remember SA still needs the ANC.

All members of the ANC know that very well. Other South Africans may not know it, but SA still needs the ANC. So, it is not in the interest of the country for the ANC to be killed.

So, what is to be done? ANC members must continue to work to convince the ANC national working committee (NWC) and national executive committee (NEC) members who are allowing themselves to be used as a concrete wall protecting Zuma. They must convince them that what these NWC and NEC members are doing is at the expense of the ANC they claim to love. The solution lies in getting the majority in both of these party structures to recall Zuma.

The ANC members who believe protecting Zuma is a progressive thing to do must wake up and do the revolutionary thing — recall Zuma.

Thando WababaBellville

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: A black day for the country
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CAROL PATON: Cyril Ramaphosa must train his voice ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Truth must finally out on the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Gigaba has a job to keep red flags ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ANC has every reason for alarm over losing ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.