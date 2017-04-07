LETTER: It’s up to ANC members

SA still needs the ANC. President Jacob Zuma is sitting on it, with his knee on its belly and his hands on its throat, choking and suffocating it to death. ANC MPs who voted for a motion of no confidence initiated and driven by the opposition would be shooting the ANC to death and remember SA still needs the ANC.

All members of the ANC know that very well. Other South Africans may not know it, but SA still needs the ANC. So, it is not in the interest of the country for the ANC to be killed.

So, what is to be done? ANC members must continue to work to convince the ANC national working committee (NWC) and national executive committee (NEC) members who are allowing themselves to be used as a concrete wall protecting Zuma. They must convince them that what these NWC and NEC members are doing is at the expense of the ANC they claim to love. The solution lies in getting the majority in both of these party structures to recall Zuma.

The ANC members who believe protecting Zuma is a progressive thing to do must wake up and do the revolutionary thing — recall Zuma.

Thando WababaBellville