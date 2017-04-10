LETTER: ANC youth toe party line

The "youth" within the ANC Youth League are atypical of most youth organisations across the world. Generally, young people agitate for a more open, accountable and democratic society and would demand of leaders integrity, honesty and a high level of ethical behaviour.

They would passionately resist any move towards authoritarianism, but not the ANC Youth League, which has morphed into storm troopers and the private militia of Jacob Zuma. They have threatened to violently disrupt the peaceful protests being planned throughout SA by legitimately concerned groups and citizens against a slide towards authoritarianism, wanton corruption and the theft of precious resources from the poorest of the poor.

This reactionary behaviour is not what we expect from our "youth" who, in fact, should be leading the charge in defence of our democracy and Constitution.

They should be at the forefront demanding accountability for 783 corruption charges, Nkandla, Nenegate, state capture, constitutional violations, the meddling in Cabinet and state-owned enterprises, the offering of bribes, the ever-widening Gini coefficent, the dire educational outcomes, the credit-rating downgrades to junk status by two rating agencies, the broken promises of millions of jobs and a safer and crime-free society, the lack of vision and a plan to create jobs and economic growth, the comatose National Development Plan and the shortage of funds for tertiary education.

Instead, the ANC Youth League is consumed and preoccupied with the preservation of this insidious web of patronage.

The world over, the youth are the vanguard in defence of civil liberties, human rights and freedom. It is truly sad to witness our youth spewing caustic reactionary vitriol.

The history of the world has demonstrated time and time again that democratic forces ultimately triumph.

Jay NaickerVia e-mail