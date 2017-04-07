LETTER: Realignment is under way

Many ask what now, after the ANC again seems powerless to solve its own expressed concerns about its leadership. In my view, two things must happen now: it is of paramount importance that the middle ground hold, political forces realign and leaders who put the country first step forward; and we must raise our voices wherever we can, join all actions launched against state capture, and take hands with all "freedom fighters", especially those within the ANC, to rid our country through democratic processes of economic colonialism of a new kind, where resources are plundered at the expense of the poor.

There are clear signs that this process, namely political realignment and broad protest within a democratic framework, is under way, despite disappointment that the strong voices from within the ANC did not lead to strong action now (although internal ANC processes have been put in motion). Some expected more from Cyril Ramaphosa, but I share the view that his approach is a strategic one (to stay put).

Many see President Jacob Zuma’s latest move as his last card. It is becoming clear that he will not step down as requested by members of his own party without a fight, for various reasons, but he has now unleashed a movement across party lines that may develop a momentum of its own. There is no doubt that the political landscape will undergo important changes by 2019, if not much sooner. May the rainbow that appeared again at Ahmed Kathrada’s funeral and in protest activities soon be a permanent feature of our society again.

Dawie JacobsSterrewag