LETTER: Government lets us down

The government is no longer fulfilling its purpose and must be changed before we find ourselves in a deep crisis again. The Constitutional Court ruled long ago that both the executive and the National Assembly have not abided by the Constitution. Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini did the same thing by not abiding by the Constitution and rule of law.

I suspect some bigwigs in the ANC government are getting some benefit by ensuring CPS gets billions of rand through this tender. Jacob Zuma has also made a fool of us by not dismissing Faith Muthambi and Dlamini, who have made blunder after blunder. Instead, he dismissed the working ministers and replaced them with his cronies.

The president must be fired now.

Mhlobo Gunguluzi Via e-mail