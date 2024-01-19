EDITORIAL: A risky adventure to The Hague
This cynical legal exercise by the ANC government on the Gaza issue will have lasting consequences, whatever happens
SA’s decision (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2024-01-12-sas-genocide-case-against-israel-may-end-up-at-un-security-council-says-expert/) to take Israel to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for alleged genocide in Gaza has brought pride to many South Africans who feel it was a brave thing to do. Elsewhere, it has been described as a “gambit” — which suitably captures the risks inherent in the approach.
It is necessary to accommodate reasonable cynicism about the ANC’s motivation and the merits of the case. It is true that the party has long supported the Palestinian cause. It is one of several organisational shibboleths on foreign policy from deep into the party’s past as a resistance movement. Others are its support for the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and, more recently, its support for Russia despite its assault on Ukraine, which has also made targets of civilians...
