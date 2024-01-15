SA expects court order on Israel case soon

While no date has been set for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to deliver an order in SA’s case against Israel regarding a genocide charge for the Gaza war, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi anticipates it will be made relatively soon as blood continues to spill in the Middle East.

SA applied to the world court sitting in The Hague, Netherlands, to make an order for the suspension of military operations in Gaza, arguing Israel has committed genocide against the Palestinian people after the attacks by Hamas in Israel on October 7 2023. The hearings started on Thursday and concluded on Friday after Israel and SA made oral arguments.

Ngcukaitobi, speaking after the SA legal team members returned to the country, was hopeful the judges would be able to deliver an order soon.

“Nobody knows what a court will decide. We expect an outcome relatively soon. I do not know when, but it will be relatively soon. It is a matter of urgency. They understand the weight of the responsibility on their shoulders,” he said.