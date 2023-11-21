IEC ‘anxious’ about delay in top court’s judgment
Electoral commission waiting for clarity on independent candidates, says chair Mosotho Moepya
21 November 2023 - 17:03
Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) chair Mosotho Moepya says he is anxious about the delay in the judgment of the Constitutional Court on the constitutionality of the Electoral Amendment Act.
The IEC can finalise plans for the 2024 national and provincial elections only once the Constitutional Court has ruled on the constitutionality of the act’s provisions on independent candidates. The court heard the matter at the end of August. ..
