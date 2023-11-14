IEC geared up for this weekend’s voter registration drive
The commission has tested its systems and is prepared for the voter registration weekend
14 November 2023 - 16:40
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) is confident that load-shedding and a lack of internet connection will not disrupt the process of voter registration taking place this weekend.
Voter registration will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 5pm at 23,296 voting stations throughout the country that will be staffed by about 70,000 registration officers, including area managers. A second voter registration weekend will be held nearer the election with the date being announced once the election date becomes known. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.