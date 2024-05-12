Race for second with Stellies will go down to wire, says Pirates coach

Tshegofatso Mabasa of Orlando Pirates goes up for the ball with Richards Bay goalkeeper Salim Magoola in the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night. Picture: MUZI NTOMBELA/BACKPAGEPIX
After stumbling on Saturday, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says the race for second spot will go down to the wire.
Stellenbosch were beaten 2-0 by Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium and Pirates were stunned by Richards Bay at Orlando Stadium to keep the race for the remaining Champions League spot wide open.
After Saturday’s results Stellenbosch still have their fate firmly in their own hands as they are second on the table below champions Mamelodi Sundowns and lead Pirates by a point with two matches remaining.
Stellenbosch have huge clashes against Sundowns and Richards Bay in their remaining matches, while Pirates will wrap up their campaign against equally difficult opponents in TS Galaxy and SuperSport United in the next two weeks of the run-in.
A visibly disappointed Riveiro reiterated they want to return to the Champions League next season and will try to win their remaining two matches while hoping Stellenbosch stumble again.
“If you see the way we started the game, we were on the task but we didn’t find the net early like we did in recent games,” he said.
'We are fighting for our lives,' - Richards Bay coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi after win over Orlando Pirates. pic.twitter.com/GlOqFFrVVq
The three points for Richards Bay eased their survival hopes, at the same time condemning Cape Town Spurs to relegation back to the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
Richards Bay are second from bottom and two points away from Royal AM above them in 14th place, after their fellow Durban team lost 1-0 to Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
Richards Bay will be under pressure to get positive results from their last two games against City and Stellenbosch because dropping points may see them forced to save their status in the dreaded promotion-relegation play-offs.
Race for second with Stellies will go down to wire, says Pirates coach
Stellenbosch lead Pirates by a point with two matches remaining
