EDITORIAL: Urgency needed to commercialise cannabis
Studies have emphasised the multibillion-rand potential of the industry for the SA economy
17 November 2023 - 05:00
The passage of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill through the National Assembly this week was an important step in getting SA’s legislative regime to comply with the constitution. It has taken the department of justice and parliament about five years since the 2018 Constitutional Court judgment on the use of cannabis for private purposes to get to this stage.
Equally snail-paced has been the formulation of laws legalising the commercialisation of cannabis, the sale and distribution of which remains prohibited except for specific circumstances such as for medical use, which is heavily regulated. ..
