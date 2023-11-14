Cannabis bill adopted by National Assembly
It has been five years since the Constitutional Court judgment decriminalised the private use of cannabis
14 November 2023 - 20:00
The long journey of legalising the private use of cannabis took a leap forward on Tuesday when the National Assembly adopted the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill, which has been in the pipeline since 2018.
The ANC, DA, IFP, EFF, NFP and PAC supported the bill, which will now be transferred to the National Council of Provinces for concurrence, while the FF+ and the ACDP opposed it. ..
