HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy cannabis, sell uranium

Petri Redelinghuys of Herenya Capital on what the smart money is doing

28 September 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Petri Redelinghuys, Herenya Capital 

BUY: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

The puns were legion when cannabis companies started listing in the US. Early cannabis investors, however, have not enjoyed many highs since. Yet the lighter of hope might bring a new ember to the bowl of investment returns. OK, I’ll stop with the jokes. In all seriousness, there are a few reasons we like MSOS. First, the legalisation of cannabis was one of the Biden administration’s election campaign promises. Second, the HOPE Act is looking to address limitations placed on individuals with prior convictions for possession of marijuana. And third, the SAFE Banking Act looks to address issues that cannabis companies have with making and receiving payments for the sale and trade of cannabis, as there are federal impediments within the banking sector due to the plant’s schedule 1 drug status. For these reasons, we really like MSOS for a new long position. It has been absolutely hammered and we think there is much upside to be had.

SELL: Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM)

We should start with a caveat. This is not an out-and-out sell recommendation, but rather a recommendation to trim. We initiated a buy here in late 2021 and are still holding the ETF for the long term. It has just recently started testing historic highs again and we feel it is a good time to bank some profits. Our recommendation is to keep the ETF, but to take some profit. In other words, close half of the position and let the rest sit for a while. Over the past few months uranium has run very hard and a pullback is likely.

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Exxaro and leave the PGM miners alone

Seleho Tsatsi, resource analyst at Anchor Capital, on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy AdvTech, sell MTN

Rowan Williams of Nitrogen Fund Managers on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy BlackRock, avoid MultiChoice

Gary Booysen of Rand Swiss on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Remgro: Sweating its assets
Money & Investing
2.
READ IN FULL | The latest Investors Monthly
Money & Investing
3.
Discovery: More bank for its buck
Money & Investing
4.
How Northam became the top PGM pick
Money & Investing
5.
Copper 360: double or nothin’
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.