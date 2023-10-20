EXCLUSIVE: Transnet asks state for help with its R130bn debt mountain
Request is part of a turnaround plan presented to Pravin Gordhan and Enoch Godongwana
20 October 2023 - 05:00
Transnet has asked that the government take on a portion of its historical debt, similar to the R245bn debt relief offered to ailing power utility Eskom, as the state logistics company continues to struggle under a R130bn debt pile and other operational and financial challenges.
Should Transnet’s request be approved, this would help shore up its balance sheet and allow it to restructure and undertake the investment and maintenance needed while it pursues plans to bring in private players to help operate its railway infrastructure and dilapidated ports...
