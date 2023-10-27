Transnet revival ‘impossible without R100bn state bailout’
State-owned entity has asked the government to take a portion of its R130bn debt pile and provide a R61bn equity injection
27 October 2023 - 05:00
Transnet chair Andile Sangqu sketched a gloomy picture for the state-owned logistics group, saying it is staring down the barrel of a debt crisis that could derail its recovery plan and hurt the economy unless it receives a R100bn government bailout.
The entity, whose sprawling operations of railways, ports and pipelines make it a crucial support structure for the economy, has been underperforming in recent months, posting a nearly R6bn loss in the latest fiscal year as rail volumes plunged amid infrastructure challenges that include a lack of locomotives...
