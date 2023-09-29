EDITORIAL: Rica is a failed system that needs urgent reform
The legislation has been dogged by unanswered critique since inception
29 September 2023 - 05:00
The Regulation of Interception of Communications & Provision of Communication-Related Information Act (Rica) is supposed to protect the security and privacy of South Africans, but it has been plagued with flaws and abuses since its inception.
The recent revelations of failings are just the latest in a long line of problems with Rica as a system and the justice department as the responsible implementation agent. The legislation has been dogged by unanswered critique since inception, and the volume thereof is rising steadily. It needs a radical overhaul, or it should be scrapped...
