EDITORIAL: Boks’ superpower: player depth
Squad depth may be the deciding factor for which team will make it to the final
As the Rugby World Cup in France nears the end of the pool stage it is becoming ever more clear that player depth will be all-important in determining which nations face each other in the final at Stade de France on October 28.
The Springboks certainly felt the absence of star hooker Malcolm Marx in their loss to Ireland at the weekend after he had to withdraw with a knee injury, but they are by no means alone. At least the gap that was created in the squad allowed the recently recovered Handré Pollard to be called up to provide cover at flyhalf, where the otherwise brilliant Manie Libbok has been struggling with his placekicking...
