EDITORIAL: Costly dithering exercise to fix Eskom
For the sake of good corporate governance, Gordhan must submit Eskom board nominee for new CEO to the cabinet
28 September 2023 - 05:00
In another two months, it will be exactly a year since Andre de Ruyter was forced out of his job as CEO of Eskom, the struggling power utility.
After months of what was supposed to be a structured, board-led CEO search, the process has been stalled while Eskom’s performance continues to deteriorate...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.