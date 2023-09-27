Stats SA workers gathering census data in Pretoria. Picture: ALET PRETORIUS/GALLO IMAGES
It is hard to underestimate the importance of an accurate census for the life of a nation.
Unlike a sample survey, a census counts every single person in the country on a designated night, providing detailed information on the size, growth rate, demographics and geography of the population. It is an essential tool for policymakers and statisticians, one which enables the evidence-based policymaking needed to improve peoples lives.
At the birth of democracy SA aspired to conduct a full census every five years. In practice that happened only once, with just two censuses conducted in the past two decades. Results of the latest, delayed February 2022 census are at last due out next month. Hopefully they will be less controversial than in the past, when there were question marks over the accuracy of the census numbers because of undercounts.
A bill before parliament proposes to amend the Statistics Act to formalise the 10-year gap between censuses. In itself this is not a concern. A proper census is an expensive and time-consuming exercise, and few countries conduct them more than once every 10 years.
What is crucial, however, is that the government and the statistics agency make sure to conduct the census and analyse the results in a manner that yields timely, accurate and reliable data. That means sticking precisely to that 10-year gap and doing what it takes to ensure high-quality census data.
EDITORIAL: State needs quality census data
A well-run census is vital for policymakers and statisticians
It is hard to underestimate the importance of an accurate census for the life of a nation.
Unlike a sample survey, a census counts every single person in the country on a designated night, providing detailed information on the size, growth rate, demographics and geography of the population. It is an essential tool for policymakers and statisticians, one which enables the evidence-based policymaking needed to improve peoples lives.
At the birth of democracy SA aspired to conduct a full census every five years. In practice that happened only once, with just two censuses conducted in the past two decades. Results of the latest, delayed February 2022 census are at last due out next month. Hopefully they will be less controversial than in the past, when there were question marks over the accuracy of the census numbers because of undercounts.
A bill before parliament proposes to amend the Statistics Act to formalise the 10-year gap between censuses. In itself this is not a concern. A proper census is an expensive and time-consuming exercise, and few countries conduct them more than once every 10 years.
What is crucial, however, is that the government and the statistics agency make sure to conduct the census and analyse the results in a manner that yields timely, accurate and reliable data. That means sticking precisely to that 10-year gap and doing what it takes to ensure high-quality census data.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Tackle inflation but take care with the tightening
EDITORIAL: Pull the other one, Mr Minister
EDITORIAL: Procurement deviations are a double-edged sword
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.