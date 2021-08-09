Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa fails to grab chance to put country first There was room for Ramaphosa to put country before party in reshuffle but it became more about managing ANC internal battles

It might be unreasonable to complain about the uninspiring choices that emerged in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to reorganise his cabinet late last week.

After all, many a commentator, some on the pages of Business Day, had bemoaned not just the weakness of the existing cabinet but also that of would-be replacements. To get a sense of that one just has to look at parliament and the members the ruling ANC has chosen to head up important committees...