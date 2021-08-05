National Thandi Modise to head armed forces BL PREMIUM

Former speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise, who fought in the ANC’s armed struggle in exile and chaired two parliamentary committees on defence, is the new minister of defence.

She replaces former minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, whose standing with President Cyril Ramaphosa took a knock recently when she contradicted him by saying the unrest and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng was not an insurrection...