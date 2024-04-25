MARKET WRAP: JSE marginally weaker despite Anglo soar
25 April 2024 - 18:36
The JSE closed marginally weaker on Thursday, with global peers mixed as investors digested data showing the US economy slowed below estimates.
Anglo-American (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/mining/2024-04-25-anglos-share-price-soars-after-bhp-confirms-proposal/) led the gainers on the local bourse on the day, jumping 18.92% to R611 after BHP Group confirmed on Thursday that it had proposed its London-listed rival regarding a potential combination to be affected by way of an arrangement valuing its rival miner at £31.1bn. ..
