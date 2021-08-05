National

BREAKING NEWS: Zweli Mkhize resigns ahead of cabinet reshuffle

05 August 2021 - 20:22 Amanda Khoza and Sabelo Skiti
Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday resigned as health minister just ahead of a cabinet reshuffle. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday resigned as health minister just ahead of a cabinet reshuffle. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

Suspended health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize resigned on Thursday, just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to announce a cabinet reshuffle.

Mkhize told Ramaphosa of his intention to take on the Special Investigating Unit by subjecting the corruption-busting unit’s report to a judicial review.

In his resignation letter Mkhize accused the SIU of having had a predetermined outcome and a closed mind in their investigation into the R150m Digital Vibes contract.

Mkhize accused the SIU of having proceeded with the investigation unfairly and having reached a flawed and unfounded report.

In a letter dated August 5 Mkhize requested that Ramaphosa allow him to step down “in order to bring certainty and stability to this important portfolio”.

The embattled minister tendered his resignation earlier following a 3-hour meeting in Durban on Wednesday with one of the president’s emissaries.

Mkhize was placed on special leave in June following revelations that his family and close associates benefited from the allegedly irregular Digital Vibes communications contract amounting to R150m.

Mkhize was widely lauded for his deft handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in SA, receiving praise at home and abroad for heeding the advice of scientists.

However, his reputation was decimated after Daily Maverick reported in February that his close associates, alleged friend Tahera Mather and his former personal assistant Naadhira Mitha, received about R150m from the department of health through a rigged communications tender through the company, Digital Vibes.

Mather is Mkhize’s long-time associate and communications adviser from his days as minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

It is believed the president’s emissary also held a meeting with defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, but this could not be corroborated.  

TimesLIVE

EDITORIAL: A meaner Ramaphosa must choose a leaner, fit-for-purpose cabinet

The president has run out of time, and will anger citizens if he keeps incompetent ministers in place
Opinion
16 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: No ministers are safe as Ramaphosa prepares to wield axe

President highlights ‘accountability’ and ‘consequence management’ ahead of changes to national executive
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma to get out of jail for next week’s ...
National
2.
First R350 social relief grants to start flowing ...
National
3.
President’s allies and opponents urge him to fire ...
National
4.
Cabinet reshuffle edges closer
National
5.
President Ramaphosa to announce a cabinet ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.