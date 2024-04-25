Apex court sets limits on judges’ power in settlement agreements
Decision in RAF case is that lower courts are entitled to raise concerns but do not have free rein
25 April 2024 - 18:02
The Constitutional Court has ruled that judges “should not interfere” with settlement agreements between litigants, a landmark decision that outlines judges’ power when requested to sign off on such agreements.
The decision stems from a Road Accident Fund (RAF) claim for R1.3m by Tumelo Mafisa that had been “unilaterally deleted” by the high court. Mafisa was a passenger in a car that collided with a tree and suffered head and back injuries that required surgery. Mafisa then claimed compensation from the RAF...
