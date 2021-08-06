Ramaphosa juggles party and state in cabinet shuffle and cut
Political analysts and academics weigh in on reshuffle as Business for SA says new finance minister will need to provide reassurance
06 August 2021 - 00:51
Political analysts argue President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle shows his tense balancing act running the state while leading the governing party.
Ramaphosa shuffled some politicians, cut others and even scrapped a ministry, in the first cabinet reshuffles since he became head of state. ..
