Ramaphosa not ‘micromanaging’ the intelligence service, says retired spy boss

Those who have worked closely with President Cyril Ramaphosa know that he is not a micromanager, according to recently retired State Security Agency (SSA) domestic branch head Sam Mahlodi Muofhe.

“Having served under him, I can tell you that this president has never micromanaged any department or told any DG what to do, including me.

“All the president wants to see happening is for people to do their jobs and do it properly. So the assertion that he wants to micromanage the intelligence services is misplaced,” said Moufhe, whose contract at SSA ended on July 31.

Commenting on Ramaphosa’s decision to take full control of the SSA when he reshuffled his cabinet on Thursday evening, Moufhe said the decision was long overdue.

Ramaphosa made radical changes to his cabinet’s security cluster, moving state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo to the public administration portfolio and firing defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

Where the state security agency was concerned, Ramaphosa went a step further than a ministerial change — scrapping the ministry altogether and placing its political oversight within the presidency under deputy minister Zizi Kodwa.

Ramaphosa also appointed Dr Sydney Mufamadi, who led a review panel that probed the SSA, as his new national security adviser.