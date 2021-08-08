Enoch Godongwana wants jobs for the youth, not handouts

New finance minister Enoch Godongwana has drawn an early line in the sand over the question of a basic income grant (BIG), saying he would rather the funds be used to give work to unemployed black youngsters, instead of a handout.

In an interview yesterday, as he prepares to take up the hot seat vacated by Tito Mboweni, Godongwana was careful to tread a diplomatic path on the BIG, which many in the ANC see as a necessary measure amid low growth and a Covid-ravaged economy.

He hinted at far-reaching proposals that would focus on millions of young people who are unable to find work. He said a more thought-out approach is required, something that has been misinterpreted in the party as his opposing the introduction of a BIG.

Read the full Sunday Times interview here.