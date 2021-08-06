Opinion / Columnists MZUKISI QOBO: A new era of reform or a political chess game? The retention of Zizi Kodwa is likely to raise more questions than inspire confidence in Ramaphosa’s commitment to ethical leadership

A politically inspired reshuffle, security orientated, or one driven by the urgency of economic reform is difficult to discern in the eclectic mix of new appointments and changes in the cabinet. A mid-course correction is always welcome in times of turbulence. It can signify a leader’s confidence and ability to grasp the nettle and take new bold steps.

Such a change is necessary today as SA has been buffeted by multiple storms, including a prolonged economic decline compounded by a severe pandemic, violent unrest, and decline in ethical leadership in government that has seen the loot of the public purse and impropriety of leading public officials at a time when the country has been writhing from the Covid-19 pandemic. The debilitating factional battles within the ANC have persisted in ways that at times undermine sound governance...