New health minister Joe Phaahla faces daunting tasks
Zweli Mkhize's soft-spoken successor will need to draw on all his well-honed skills to drive the government's ambitious agenda
05 August 2021 - 21:26
Mathume Joseph Phaahla assumes the mantle of health minister at a crucial time. Not only does he become the public face of the government’s response to the coronavirus crisis, he will also be responsible for driving the ANC’s plans for national health insurance, the most sweeping and ambitious health reforms attempted in post-apartheid SA.
Phaahla was appointed deputy health minister in May 2014, a relatively low-profile role in which he was largely eclipsed by the energetic and prominent ministers who led the portfolio. He first served under Aaron Motsoaledi, who was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma and, more recently, under Zweli Mkhize, who was assigned the job by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2019...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now