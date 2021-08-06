National Enoch Godongwana: the party guru on economics BL PREMIUM

Enoch Godongwana is an enormously influential figure in the ANC and the government’s economic policy and decision making. He is the head of the ANC’s economic transformation committee, a position he has occupied for a decade.

As the ANC expects its ministers who serve in government to first have all major policies approved by the party, Godongwana is very often the hidden hand in the background, who most often attempts to persuade his colleagues to make pragmatic and market-friendly decisions. He is a close confidante of President Cyril Ramaphosa and also has open channels with several top business leaders...