National Ramaphosa’s trusted aide Gungubele becomes minister in the presidency Former deputy finance minister and Zuma critic earned his stripes in the ANC and union movement BL PREMIUM

Solid, trustworthy and a man of integrity, Mondli Gungubele has become minister in the presidency in what will be his second stint in the national executive.

He previously served as deputy finance minister from February 2018 to May 2019, and until Thursday’s appointment as minister he was chair of parliament’s social development committee...