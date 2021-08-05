Ramaphosa’s trusted aide Gungubele becomes minister in the presidency
Former deputy finance minister and Zuma critic earned his stripes in the ANC and union movement
05 August 2021 - 21:25
Solid, trustworthy and a man of integrity, Mondli Gungubele has become minister in the presidency in what will be his second stint in the national executive.
He previously served as deputy finance minister from February 2018 to May 2019, and until Thursday’s appointment as minister he was chair of parliament’s social development committee...
