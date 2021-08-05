National

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa announces cabinet changes

President met ANC, Cosatu and SACP top leadership ahead of announcement

05 August 2021 - 20:18 Staff writer
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS/ELMOND JIYANE

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several changes to his executive during a televised address on Thursday night.

This follows a meeting between the president, the ANC, Cosatu and the SACP’s top leadership earlier in the day.

Ramaphosa was expected to brief them on his preferred candidates for a major shake-up of the national executive.

New health minister Joe Phaahla faces daunting tasks

Zweli Mkhize's understated sucessor will need to draw on all his well-honed skills to drive the government's ambitious agenda
National
11 minutes ago

Ramaphosa’s trusted aide Gungubele becomes minister in the presidency

Former deputy finance minister and Zuma critic earned his stripes in the ANC and union movement
National
13 minutes ago

Thandi Modise to head armed forces

Former speaker of the National Assembly is a struggle veteran with extensive experience in matters of state defence
National
14 minutes ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Jacob Zuma to get out of jail for next week’s ...
National
2.
First R350 social relief grants to start flowing ...
National
3.
President’s allies and opponents urge him to fire ...
National
4.
Cabinet reshuffle edges closer
National
5.
President Ramaphosa to announce a cabinet ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.