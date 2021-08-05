WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa announces cabinet changes
President met ANC, Cosatu and SACP top leadership ahead of announcement
05 August 2021 - 20:18
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced several changes to his executive during a televised address on Thursday night.
This follows a meeting between the president, the ANC, Cosatu and the SACP’s top leadership earlier in the day.
Ramaphosa was expected to brief them on his preferred candidates for a major shake-up of the national executive.
