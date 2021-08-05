National Senzo Mchunu takes over water and sanitation department Staunch supporter of Ramaphosa isn’t lacking in resolve required to stabilise the water sector BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has turned to loyal supporter and seasoned campaigner Senzo Mchunu to head the water and sanitation department which has been hived off into a separate ministry.

Water and sanitation used to be a separate department from human settlements but under the same minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Given the enormity of SA’s water challenges and the fact that water management goes beyond human settlements, Ramaphosa has created a separate ministry for it. As he noted in his address to the nation on Thursday night water is also crucial for mining, agriculture and industry, as well as environmental management. It is also crucial for human sustainability, the president said...