Ramaphosa wields the axe and puts allies in key positions
The reshuffle is Ramaphosa’s first since coming into office in 2019
05 August 2021 - 21:29
UPDATED 06 August 2021 - 00:17
President Cyril Ramaphosa has made sweeping changes to the national executive, including the replacement of finance minister Tito Mboweni with ANC economic head Enoch Godongwana.
In a major and dramatic reform, Ramaphosa took political control of the intelligence portfolio into his own office, abolishing the ministry of state security. Former deputy minister of intelligence Zizi Kodwa, a trusted Ramaphosa ally, will be responsible for intelligence...
