National Ramaphosa wields the axe and puts allies in key positions The reshuffle is Ramaphosa's first since coming into office in 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made sweeping changes to the national executive, including the replacement of finance minister Tito Mboweni with ANC economic head Enoch Godongwana.

In a major and dramatic reform, Ramaphosa took political control of the intelligence portfolio into his own office, abolishing the ministry of state security. Former deputy minister of intelligence Zizi Kodwa, a trusted Ramaphosa ally, will be responsible for intelligence...