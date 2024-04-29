ALEXANDER PARKER: The futility of the upstream petroleum resources bill
The bill will fail to deliver anything to any of its intended stakeholders
The ANC is a duck. On the surface, it glides upstream against a stiff current towards the SA elections with a measure of well-bred elegance. But under the water there is frantic, desperate activity. You can tell by looking at what the party is doing, not what it is saying — and what it is doing reveals that the ANC knows it is in a fight.
Every poll of voting intention reveals a reason to worry for the party. As is traditional in SA elections, it is projecting confidence and has the swagger of a winner. But poll after poll tells the same tale: the party will lose its overall majority in the May 29 national election even if, as is to be expected, the shambolic but vast yellow election machine can crank up to full power over the coming weeks, driving a polling surge in its favour as the election date nears...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.